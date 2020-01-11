bite size

This Vegan Food Truck Has Cheese Even Non-Vegans Love

Asada fries, crunchy taquitos, and yummy burritos, it's California-inspired Mexican food made with love! Chicana Vegana is a vegan food truck that fuels up hungry residents with tasty food. Every ingredient is vegan, including the cheese, guacamole, and spices, but perhaps their most popular ingredient is a dash of superhero girl power. "They're awesome," fan of Chicana Vegana, Sara Ridley said. "I'm a huge taquito fan. They are perfectly fried, I'm not even kidding you!" When it comes to vegan options, owner, Jasmine Hernandez believes people are now just beginning to discover what's possible in the kitchen. Visit their site: Chicana Vegana you can also follow them on social media here: Facebook and Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangefoodfyi mexicanfood truckveganbite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Not east. Not west. This is a unique style of NC BBQ
Flowered Hot Dog Buns Bloom in Chicago!
Japan's best steak flown in and dished out at new NYC restaurant
Have you ever tried a Baklava Kronut?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, snow to Chicago area
How to prepare for an ice storm
Pastor charged with stealing money from state food program for needy children
Will Dillinger's bones stay undisturbed after kin drop exhumation lawsuit?
More than $100K taken in Logan Square dispensary burglary: police
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
Police investigate reported shooting on Bishop Ford
Show More
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Family of educator killed in Orland Park hit-and-run sues retired priest
Free mental health initiative in Pilsen aims to break stigma
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorm, wintry mix further north
Coyote captured after 2 attacks, series of sightings
More TOP STORIES News