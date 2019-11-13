Amazing service dog predicts seizures, can comfort or get help

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP -- This special service dog is helping to reduce the number of seizures a disabled man gets per day.

Giovani Corporan, 20, was born with several genetic issues at birth that caused him to have an average of 78 seizures per day.

His family has tried everything to get his seizures under control, but nothing worked until they found a dog named Wrangler. Wrangler connected to Gio instantly and now they are bonded like no other.

The dog is able to sense when Gio is about to have a seizure and alert his family as well as calm Gio down to help prevent the seizure. Since getting Wrangler, Gio has improved everyday, and his family is able to rest easier knowing they have Wrangler if anything goes wrong.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eveshamall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Westchester woman says ComEd demanded she pay ex-husband's bill
Suburban woman's arrest raises concerns about how police treat mentally ill
Evanston parents demand answers after daughter, 12, allegedly assaulted at school
New Amazon 4-star store opening in Oakbrook Center Wednesday
'Jeopardy!' rivals Holzhauer, Boettcher face off in rematch
Rapper Kodak Black gets 3-year prison sentence in weapons case
Show More
Garage fire spreads to other buildings in Brighton Park
IHSA drops appeal of order allowing CPS runners to compete
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday with light snow in evening
More TOP STORIES News