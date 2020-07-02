All-female firefighter crew staffs local station for first time in department's history

LOS ANGELES -- History has been made when a local fire station was staffed by an all female crew.

For the first time ever in the Pasadena, CA Fire Department, the entire engine crew rolling out of Station 34 was female. The all-female crew were under the command of Capt. Tricia Rodriguez.

"FIRST all-female crew in history of Pasadena Fire Department riding together on Engine 34," a social media post picturing the four of them said.

The team consisted of Rodriguez, two firefighters and an engineer. The four say they found out the previous night they were all going to be working together on the same shift.

"The message to anyone is, if you have a dream or a vision, you can achieve it," Rodriguez said. "This is something we have looked forward to growing up and we put a lot of effort into it. We trained, and we studied and we took the same test everybody else did and we didn't give up."

The firefighters say the staffing isn't permanent and isn't likely to happen very often. It worked out due to vacations and overtime in the department. The city has eight female firefighters who work throughout Pasadena at various levels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot to announce full safety plan for July 4th weekend
Chicago to crack down on businesses for Phase 4 violations
LIVE: Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
Indiana pauses reopening as 371 new COVID-19 cases reported
13 shot, 1 killed, in Chicago violence Wednesday
Court papers: Meghan Markle felt 'unprotected' by royal family
Mom who survived leukemia battle and gave birth to twins has died
Show More
Calif. man dies of COVID-19 after posting regrets over party
Some students having COVID-19 parties to see who gets infected
Taste of Chicago To-Go to offer eatery recommendations, virtual events
Ft. Hood soldier promoted to Specialist despite missing status
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
More TOP STORIES News