localish

Local artist creates Delaware Street Art Trail to inspire unity, hope

WILMINGTON -- The Delaware Street Art trail is an interactive display of street art that highlights attractions across the state.

It's meant to educate visitors about different areas of Delaware. Muralist, Terrance Vann is one of the nine artists contributing to the trail.


He says he hopes his mural inspires people to have hope and unite in difficult times.

He wants people to look at his mural and smile despite what might be going on in the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonwpvilocalish show (lsh)stroke of geniuslocalish
LOCALISH
Germantown Community fridge is feeding those in need
Father-daughter duo turn woodworking hobby into family business
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
Post-it note art raises money for animal shelters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 3,667 new cases, 87 deaths
Biggest storm of season dumps heavy, wet snow on Chicago
Woman shot in head in Humboldt Park double shooting
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Show More
Carjackers punch 73-year-old man driving to work
Janet Yellen sworn in as 1st woman Treasury secretary
Brothers accusing Father Pfleger of alleged sex abuse speak out
Tinley Park Convention Center COVID vaccine site opens Tuesday
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
More TOP STORIES News