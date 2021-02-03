localish

Southern Californian street artist hopes to spark conversations through his work

LOS ANGELES -- Call it activism through art. Street artist Jeremy Novy is known for his paintings of koi fish that can be seen across America and stencils with LGBTQ+ imagery.

However, beneath the surface of his colorful works are underlying messages that Novy hopes will spark a conversation.

"I like to kind of do activist things, sometimes social commentary, and put them in public spaces so that everybody can see it and hopefully be impacted by the message," Novy told Localish.

Novy is no stranger to using his art to forward a cause he's passionate about. The street artist is also known for using inclusive iconography in his art, focusing on underrepresented subjects to promote acceptance and further his gay activism. This time, he's on a mission to help families who are experiencing food insecurity, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As an artist, I may not have a lot of money to donate to causes, but I definitely can donate artwork," Novy said. "And my artwork can be used to change and feed people."

For his design, Novy was inspired by essential workers, particularly those who work at grocery stores.

"I hope that it inspires people [to think] about others," Novy said.

The artist also hopes his image conveys "generosity and kindness."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalish
LOCALISH
A churro, doughnut and croissant, all in one
Roop Sari Palace is the ultimate sari shop
Filipino baked goods with a vegan twist in SoCal
Meet the kid-preneur who turned lockdown boredom into a sweet sensation!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow expected across Chicago area, then bitter cold
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
IL reports 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths
Triton College COVID vaccine site opens
'Jeopardy!' announces 4 new guest hosts
Suspect trying to steal car foiled by snow on South Side
Noble Square carjacking occurs while man shovels: CPD
Show More
Head of alleged illegal gambling ring involving Casey Urlacher pleads guilty
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Humboldt Park: CPD
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid COVID spread
COVID-19 has no impact on fertility: expert
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
More TOP STORIES News