localish

Artist uses everything from pumpkins to potato chips as his medium

A LaSalle artist is putting a new spin on celebrity portraits.

It all started when John Kettman started doing caricatures in grade school, which would later lead him to do caricature portraits professionally.

Kettman's "Trumpkin" went viral in 2016 after he painted both Donald Trump and opponent Hillary Clinton on pumpkins.

He has been pushing the envelope with his art ever since.

"My inspiration is fueled by a simple idea.... and sooner or later becomes a bigger idea and then I actually put it to the canvas. I take it to the media and I sit down and paint it," Kettman said.

Not only does Kettman paint on pumpkins and canvas, he also paints on potato chips, soybeans, grains of rice, matchsticks, apple seeds, pieces of cereal and much more!

The smallest item he has ever painted was Bob Marly on a cannabis seed.

According to Kettman, "I enjoy doing it, it's, it's kind of like a guy that likes to go fishing. He likes to go fishing. It's a great hobby, but it's another way of meeting people I get to meet all kinds of people. And I really enjoy that. And I look forward to it."

Kettman said he hopes to inspire other artists to create and challenge themselves to what they can do.

More information on John's work is available on his Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lasalle countyartlocalish show (lsh)localishwlsbe localishbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,922 new COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths
Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping of boy, police say
CPS Board meets after announcement of return to in-person learning
Man arrested after failed carjacking attempt, running across Edens: CPD
WI officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns
IN Gov. Holcomb quarantines after COVID-19 exposure
Highland Park mayor imposes gym closures due to COVID-19
Show More
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, windy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News