WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
desserts
Authentic Coffee & Churros at Cocoa Cinnamon
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Cocoa Cinnamon is a Latin style cafe that offers authentic churros and coffee imported from multiple Latin American countries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durham
mexican
desserts
bite size
localish
coffee
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
DESSERTS
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
Daly City bakery creates Boo-tiful Macarons for Halloween
Adorable sisters start small business selling desserts
Angus Crowne Milkshake Emporium Has More Than Just Milkshakes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
CPS opens applications for academic school program expansion
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Teams of shoplifters target Chicago stores
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Show More
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
2 CPD officers credited with saving child from burning car on West Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still cold Thursday
News Fix: 'Unicorn Puppy' captures hearts all over Internet
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
More TOP STORIES News