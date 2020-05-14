localish

Baking company starts online movement to share positive messages on sweets

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- An Illinois baking product company is spreading positivity with a hashtag and something sweet.

Wilton Brands started the #SweeterInColor Instagram campaign. The Naperville-based company is encouraging bakers, and just about anyone who enjoys baking, to use their creativity to write positive messages on their sweets.

Erika Mathis, marketing manager at the shop, said the whole point is to bring a smile to someone's face. The campaign started in April and has since taken off on social media with over 500 posts with the hashtag #SweeterInColor.

Mathis said it's their way of letting others know they're not alone.

If you're interested in participating in the #SweeterInColor campaign, here's what you need to do.

First, use icing, sprinkles or any other colorful edible products to write a positive message on a treat.

"Think of it like a virtual greeting card," the company said.

Next, dedicate your treat to someone and post your message on Instagram. Make sure to include the #SweeterInColor hashtag and tag @wiltoncakes on your post for an opportunity to be featured on the company's social channels.

For more information, visit the company's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillesocial mediaall goodbakinginstagramcakelocalishwls
LOCALISH
This restaurant is now a drive-thru
RSVP Philadelphia feeds seniors during COVID-19 crisis
These free virtual workouts are creating an online fitness community
These siblings are writing thank you notes to every nurse in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker warns areas defying stay-at-home order
Wisconsin bars, restaurants packed after safer-at-home order thrown out
Willie Wilson voices support for 100 churches to reopen Sunday in defiance of stay-at-home order
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Lightfoot reveals what Chicago needs to do to enter next phase of reopening
Pediatrician urges continuing care amid COVID-19
Show More
The dos and don'ts of buying and wearing a face mask
Mistake gives woman only $15 in stimulus money
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Moms rip caution tape from playground, police say
ABC 7 Connecting Communities
More TOP STORIES News