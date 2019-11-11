localish

Balloon Pilots Take Flight Above Central California

CLOVIS, Calif. -- Hot air balloons flew high above Clovis and Fresno during Clovisfest, giving the pilots a unique view of the Valley.

"Nothing like it," said Magic Bob Locklin, who was piloting the Remax balloon during Clovisfest. "I've flown a lot of things but balloons hooked me."

"It's just so peaceful. It's loud when the burner is going but it's so peaceful," Locklin said, who estimates he flies about 40 times a year.

"People love to see the balloons, when we land in neighborhoods it brings the whole neighborhood together," he said. "It's a fun thing to share."

Check out the video above to see the balloons in action!
Related topics:
clovisclovisballoon festivalhobbiesballoonlocalish
