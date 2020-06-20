Houston artist uses his passion for color to help LGBTQ community

HOUSTON, Texas -- "My inspiration comes from my own work. So if I name a piece something happy and positive, it inspires me when I look at it."

Edgar Medina loved art even as a child in Mexico. But he wasn't able to follow his passion until he was an adult. Now he owns a successful studio in Houston, Texas.

For Pride Month Medina created a special print called Be Your Own Rainbow.

"Part of the proceeds will go to the Montrose Center, to support staff, and dedicated volunteers to help the LGBTQ+ community.

If you would like to buy a print, visit medinaedgar.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpridelgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthsocietycommunity strongktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritagepaintinggayartlgbtfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds in Chicago protest Breonna Taylor decision
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Latinos and the Census with Rob Elgas
Jewel-Osco offering at-home COVID-19 test kits
Illinois Nurses Association, UI Health reach tentative deal after strike
Dreadhead Cowboy's horse could be euthanized: state
IL reports 2,257 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Dog rescued after stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River
Show More
Americans loading up on Halloween candy, trick or treat - or not
Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of licorice
Chicago church that held Emmett Till's funeral listed among most endangered US structures
Boystown changes name for inclusivity
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News