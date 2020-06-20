HOUSTON, Texas -- "My inspiration comes from my own work. So if I name a piece something happy and positive, it inspires me when I look at it."
Edgar Medina loved art even as a child in Mexico. But he wasn't able to follow his passion until he was an adult. Now he owns a successful studio in Houston, Texas.
For Pride Month Medina created a special print called Be Your Own Rainbow.
"Part of the proceeds will go to the Montrose Center, to support staff, and dedicated volunteers to help the LGBTQ+ community.
If you would like to buy a print, visit medinaedgar.com.
Houston artist uses his passion for color to help LGBTQ community
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News