Bearded baker turns sweet treats into canvas for his art!

Allan Hursig never thought he would be running a cookie business.

The former oil & gas landman from Richmond, Texas, found himself baking and decorating sweet treats as a hobby after he was laid off from his job.

Hursig's incredible cookie art began to spread across the internet and before long, he launched The Bearded Baker.

His talents even caught the attention of the Food Network, and he competed on the popular "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

Hursig specializes in unique and elaborate custom cookies that start at $35 per dozen.
