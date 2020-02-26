Chinese food

Beijing Bargain: $45 Peking duck feast

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- Duck, duck, DEAL! Check out this multi-course Peking Duck dinner that's making us hungry. A whole duck, fried rice, plus soup with a price tag you won't believe: $45--perfect for sharing. The duck is carved up table-side and served with bao, plus vegetables for garnish and sauce.

After each duck is carved up, what's left is rolled back into the kitchen, chopped up and used in the fried rice and soup preparations.

With a deal this good, if you're looking to dig in on a weekend, you better call ahead and put a duck on hold!

Sun Wah BBQ features a variety of Hong Kong style Chinese dishes so feel free to explore other parts of the menu, too.

Sun Wah BBQ
5039 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
chinese food
