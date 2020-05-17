El Bolillo pays it forward to lift spirits in the community

PASADENA, Texas -- If you're looking for authentic, south-of-the-border style sweets, it's hard to beat the pan dulce at El Bolillo Bakery.

When the beloved Houston-area panaderia first opened in 1998, owner Kirk Michaelis started giving away free bread so that he could meet new customers.

Since then, El Bolillo's giving spirit has only grown stronger. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, El Bolillo is again giving back to the customers that have made the bakery a success for so many years.

The staff has hosted several giveaways, handing out free bags filled with bread to the first 500 customers that drive up.
