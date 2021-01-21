localish

LA's first pro-Black pop culture and collectibles store in Carson

LOS ANGELES -- "We're going to really, really give the people a grand experience into the comic and toy biz," said Kareem Burton, co-owner of Black Star Collectibles. "The concept of the store just came from just realizing that there wasn't the representation of people of color in this field."

Co-Owner Feon Cooper says they wanted to have one centralized place where people could find Black toys, including Barbies and dolls. Over the years, as long-time collectors of toys, they found themselves searching in different places to find action figures and comic-related superheroes that looked like them. Cooper and Burton say many customers are filled with pride and gratitude, coming in to express their 'thank you' for having a store that represents people of color.
