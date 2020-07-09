localish

Bay Area group spreads awareness on Black LGBTQIA rights with a colorful message

By Silvio Carrillo
OAKLAND, Calif. -- During Pride weekend, a group of Bay Area human rights defenders and Oakland volunteers created a colorful 10-word statement to support all marginalized Black lives.

"So the words that you see here today in our design read, 'All Black Trans Queer Nonconforming Woman Disabled and Imprisoned Lives Matter' because these are lives, these are identities that don't always make the news media when our lives are in danger," said Human Rights Defender and Lead Organizer, Kin Folkz.

160 gallons of paint and 7 different colors were used to spell out the powerful statement, including colors that align with established causes, such as yellow for Black Lives Matter and pink in the transgender flag.

Kin Folkz sees the project as a platform to spread awareness.

"This represents the way that people live in the world, and we deserve the right to live," said Folkz

"We really want to focus on healing," said Human Rights Defender and Organizer Guerrilla Davis. "Putting out a message not just to Oakland, but to the whole world that all Black Lives Matter and what does that mean? That means queer people, trans people, women, disabled, nonbinary, and imprisoned lives matter."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgolgbtqblack lives matterlgbtq pridemore in commonlocalish
LOCALISH
Twin Sister Nurses Retire Together After 42 Years of Helping Others
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
Music teacher performs for empowerment and compassion
People's Choice Beef Jerky donated thousands of bags of beef jerky.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Co. sees rise in youth COVID-19 cases as state reports biggest single-day jump in a month
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
'Black Lives Matter' mural in Oak Park painted over to read 'All Lives Matter'
Woman's body recovered from Lake Michigan after boat hits break wall
Chicago-area businesses ask customers to sign COVID-19 disclosures, waivers before entry
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 200 stores over the next 2 years
Rally demands justice for man who died in Joliet police custody
Show More
Lisle school district considers giving parents options for students' return
Soldier Field drive-in movies begin Wednesday
COVID-19 test results may be delayed due to high demand
Duckworth becomes target of attacks on Biden's possible VP shortlist
Saliva tests for COVID-19 begin at U of I
More TOP STORIES News