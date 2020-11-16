OAKLAND, Calif. -- Amid multiple pandemics, two lifestyle enthusiasts and proud plant parents cultivated a community oasis to lift spirits, inspire conscious shopping, and promote peace. Friends Kalu Gebreyohannes and J'Maica Roxanne sowed the seeds to grow Blk Girls Green House, a Black women-owned open-air plant and specialty home goods shop in Oakland, California -- and it's an absolute vibe.
"Our very first customer that actually came in sort of set the tone, I feel, for what's been pretty consistent since we've been open," said Roxanne, "And on her way out of the door she said, 'This is revolutionary, what you guys are doing.'"
Upon entering, customers are whisked into the ethereal outdoor locale with a green house taking root in the center of the space. It's filled with lush plants, thoughtfully curated home goods, and locally produced apparel.
"We support Black makers, we've been buying Black, J'Maica and I are committed to having a space that doesn't force them to fight to get their merchandise in or to fight to justify their pricing, or that they're deserving to be on shelf space," said Gebreyohannes.
For Gebreyohannes and Roxanne, Blk Girls Green House serves as a form of activism.
"We are prioritizing our community, and we are prioritizing the celebration and reflection, the joy and the professionalism that is behind an array of Black women and Black makers and artists," said Gebreyohannes.
With each visit, Gebreyohannes and Roxanne hope that visitors can escape the stress of unprecedented times while expanding their mind, body, and soul. In the words of Kalu and J'Maica, "It's a beautiful time to grow."
For more information on Blk Girls Green House, visit here.
Go here to make a shopping appointment.
Follow Blk Girls Green House on Instagram for the latest updates.
Blk Girls Green House cultivates community activism and lifts spirits during COVID-19
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More