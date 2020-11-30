localish

Chicago alley lined with bright murals on West Side

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- In Chicago, alleys are quintessential neighborhood features. Now, one such alleyway is going beyond the usual function, turning into a colorful art exhibit!

"This is unique opportunity to try something new," said Alex Nakonechny, who is developing the group of West Side homes where the project has come to life.

The houses under construction in the 2500 block of West Polk Street, known collectively as "The 12," all feature a unique mural on their garage doors. So far 15 murals are visible ,and Nakonechny said another 15 will eventually be painted with the rest of the development's construction on the northern side of the alley.

"It is the first of its kind that I can think of, especially in Chicago, where one developer has brought 30 artists together," said Chicago Truborn gallery owner Sara Dulkin.

"One alley you can see them all," added Dulkin, who collaborated with Nakonechny to recruit the featured artists.

Nakonechny sees The 12 as an opportunity to reimagine use of Chicago's alleys, moving beyond just parking and trash cans, perhaps to be used for block parties, for example.

"It's bringing a lot of color and vibrancy to the neighborhood," added Dulkin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagotri taylorartlocalish show (lsh)mural artsreal estatealleylocalishwls
LOCALISH
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
Puzzles with a purpose set out to save Ravenswood's small businesses
Teen celebrates 10 years collecting toys for children
Goode Looks barbershop: Fresh cut and life lessons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Lakefront Trail
Vandals target outdoor dining tents
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Puzzles with a purpose set out to save Ravenswood's small businesses
IN reports 5,713 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional deaths
How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
Show More
COVID-19 cases expected to spike following Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Chicago Weather: Windy, cold Monday
Teen boy shot to death in South Loop parking garage: police
City mourns loss of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Snow expected Monday
More TOP STORIES News