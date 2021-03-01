WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Our Chicago
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Brookfield Zoo reopens for visitors, welcomes new polar bear
WLS
By Zach Ben-Amots
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
localish
wls
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Family says arson caused Gresham fire that killed mother, daughter
Kids are hitting a pandemic wall
Chicago restaurant owners call to expand indoor dining
IL reports 1,143 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths
Chicago comedian, 'Windy City Live' contributor Erica Watson dies from COVID-19, family says
Brookfield Zoo reopens for visitors
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clear, chilly
Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it
Officer dies in apparent suicide at Lakeview police station
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
Tornado safety: How to prepare for more dangerous seasons
More TOP STORIES News