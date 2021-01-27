localish

Boyle Heights pizza pies with a slice of neighborhood history

BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Outside crunchy, inside soft, and lots of love is promised at Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles.

The woodfire pies are freshly made daily.

"I believe in preserving our history. So, in this space back in the day, it was the home of the Jewish Bakers Union," said Mario Christerna, owner of Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. "To honor them we're going to bake dough and make pies."

Christerna says starting a business in 2020 was a challenge, but credits the community, his 'barrio,' for helping them succeed.

"My roots here is, I'm born and raised here, born in General Hospital, raised in Wyvernwood Garden," said Christerna.

It has been a life journey for this chef to open up a restaurant in his community. Now, he's serving a slice of home at the historic Paramount building.

"We do pizzas that are like a marriage of say, a Neapolitan, little Roman and that sourdough. So it's outside crunchy inside soft and lots of love, Christerna told Localish.

With the current health order in place, Christerna is only offering take-out. But he's grateful for all of the support.

"The factors have contributed to the success of the business have been our community, our neighborhood, our barrio Boyle Heights," said Christerna. "Opening a business during a pandemic has taught me one major thing, resilience."

Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co.
2706 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, California 90033
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boyle heightskabcfoodpizzacommunitybite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Germantown Community fridge is feeding those in need
Artist creates Delaware Street Art Trail mural to inspire unity, hope
Father-daughter duo turn woodworking hobby into family business
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
Women fear being targeted for carjackings in Chicago
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
CPS seeks alternatives to SROs
Army unveils more flexible rules for ponytails, nail color
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
Militiaman admits role in plot to kidnap Michigan governor, public hangings and rocket attack
Show More
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
Former WI officer cleared in 3 deadly shootings now a deputy
FDA places alert on hand sanitizers from Mexico
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, lingering lake effect snow Wednesday
Chicago man charged with stealing, selling COVID stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News