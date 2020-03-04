Brooklyn Ballet performs classic ballet 'Pas de Quatre' with multi-ethnic cast

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN -- A dance school in Brooklyn is promoting inclusivity and diversity - and making history - with its take on a classic ballet.

The Brooklyn Ballet's performance of "Pas de Quatre" made history by dancing with four multi-ethnic and diverse ballerinas.

The dancers are Paunika Jones, who is African American and Native American; Christine Sawyer, who is Japanese, black and Cuban; Courtney Cochran, who is African American and Irish; and Miku Kawamura, who is Japanese.

The ballerinas were outfitted in tutus that reflected their skin tones.

The Brooklyn Ballet says Pas de Quatre originally premiered in 1845 and has traditionally been performed by white dancers wearing white tutus. The school says it is the first time the ballet was be performed by a multi-cultural cast.

The performance is the brainchild of Artistic Director Lynn Parkerson, whose work is focused on challenging conventions and making works like this relevant to today's cultural landscape.

The performance is part of the Brooklyn Ballet's winter season it is calling "Revisionist History 2."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyndowntown brooklyndanceblack historyall goodblack history monthlocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 concerns spark event cancellations, university policy changes around Chicago area
Officials ID 3 men killed in I-55 plane crash
CPD officers involved in Red Line shooting relieved of powers
Daylight saving time 2020: The clocks that never sleep
California officials announce 1st COVID-19 death in state
Joe Biden projected to win Maine primary
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
Show More
Man faces murder charge in fatal West Side bar stabbing: prosecutors
Unruly passenger removed from AA flight from O'Hare: officials
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Crews demolish home of murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund
Teens find 'loophole' in flavored e-cig ban
More TOP STORIES News