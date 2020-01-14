Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype with blog Girls and Their Cats

By Emily Sowa
BROOKLYN, New York -- "Crazy cat lady" is a well-known stereotype often used as an indicator of a lifetime of spinsterhood for single women.

But Brianne Wills is trying to debunk the feline-focused stereotype.

Brianne is a Brooklyn-based fashion photographer who moved to New York City in September 2014, with her husband and two rescue cats.

While networking and adjusting to her new city life, Brianne decided to start a photography project. Her initial project was to photograph women - in the comfort of their homes - in the nude.

While shooting her first nude model, the woman's cat popped into the frame. The model started to loosen up and play with her cat. Brianne continued to shoot. The images she was capturing were stunning.



She realized that the friendly, playful nature of the cat with their owner, was a wonderful visual.

Brianne named her photography project Girls and Their Cats. She started a blog and later an Instagram account to showcase her work.

Now, she has over 42 thousand followers on Instagram and her inbox is flooded with hundreds of emails of women around the country wanting to be photographed.

Brianne now photographs women from all over New York City and the country with their little furry companions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citysocial superstarssocial mediacatspetsphotographylocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in West Garfield Park
2 Gary police officers injured, Merrillville homicide suspect killed in shootout, police say
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
Should pets be allowed in grocery stores? Consumers divided
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
3 wanted in Hyde Park strong-arm robbery
North Side hardware store closing its doors after 41 years
Show More
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
Premature pop births #ChampagneGate on 'The Bachelor'
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday
Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools
Mayor Lightfoot to cut ribbon on new O'Hare police station
More TOP STORIES News