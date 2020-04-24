Ark Animal hospital is providing drive-thru care for pets during COVID-19

Your pets are like family and while you are physically distancing and staying in your home, it's still possible for your pet to get sick.

Ark Animal hospital is getting creative to make sure your pet gets care while keeping the staff healthy and out of harm's way.


They're doing curbside pick-ups with your four-legged friend making sure to allow only essential staff in the hospital and using their own leashes. All communication is done over the phone and your pet gets the care it needs in these uncertain times.

Ark Animal Hospital of Chalfont | Facebook

1700 Horizon Dr #215, Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-3636
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chalfont boroughmore in commonpetsshelter meanimal hospitalbe localish philadelphialocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Illinois stay-at-home order takes effect May 1, Pritzker says
Chicago Outfit consigliere Marco 'the Mover' D'Amico dead at age 84
Volunteers to pass out free masks in Chatham
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Mayor Lightfoot's COVID-19 emergency powers request to be taken up by City Council
Businesses worry they won't survive extended stay-home order
Amtrak replaces Hiawatha trains with busses
Show More
Trump set to sign bill with nearly $500B more in coronavirus aid
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Before Cook County Jail prisoner died of COVID, wife says she called 132 times for help
Northbrook water main break floods neighborhood
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast and chilly with drizzle Friday
More TOP STORIES News