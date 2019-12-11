Little Heroes Preschool Burn Camp helps families cope

By Janel Andronico
Many people don't realize the toll it takes on an entire family when a child gets injured. That's why Little Heroes Preschool Burn Camp supports the entire family, and helps them understand and deal with the physical and emotional challenges that come with burn recovery. It's a chance for families to meet other families who are overcoming similar challenges. Families are able to play, laugh and learn through programs that cater to siblings, parents and caregivers. The Taylor Family Foundation helps make this camp happen free of charge!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
childrencampvictimsfirefamilyall goodchildren injuriesburn injurieslocalishall good news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Illinois' tax on car trade-ins is going up in 2020
Not all Illinois members of Congress are willing to commit on Trump impeachment vote
2 more weed cultivation centers approved in Illinois
North Riverside Mall treats Chicago kids to holiday shopping spree
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday
Show More
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Annual Operation Hope event gives away 2.5K meals in Englewood
Kim Foxx to file motions for first cannabis conviction clearances Wednesday
Parcels unaccounted for after mail truck stolen from Lincoln Park
Indiana prepares for possible influx of pot from Illinois, Michigan in 2020
More TOP STORIES News