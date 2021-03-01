localish

From burn victim to beauty contestant

Colo. -- Danette Haag was severely burned in a home gas explosion at age 10. Within the first 24 hours of the explosion, she wasn't expected to live, was in a coma and her family was encouraged to come and say goodbye. However, after an immensely physical and emotional battle, she survived.

"Getting through all of that and surviving it was really my first battle. A lot of pain, tons and tons of surgeries, physical therapy, pressure garments, facemasks, all of that that I had to wear for years and years and years, and just facing the world looking different covered in scars. It was not just a physical battle, but became an emotional battle as well."

She remembered as a kid watching the Miss America pageant for the first time and thinking that it would never happen for her, but over 30 years later, she found the strength and courage to take the stage at a Colorado beauty pageant.

She explains how she came to accept herself. "I see my scars as a gift because they've taught me so much about growing our true beauty, digging into our souls, and developing our character. My scars are a symbol of where I've been, but they certainly don't dictate where I'm headed."

And what does she think her younger self would have thought of her achieving this goal?

"That little girl was very shy. And I think she would be very proud, maybe a little shocked, but certainly there celebrating with me. I think we all have a tendency to focus on what we can't do instead of what we can do. Whether it's just healing past a scar in life or fulfilling some sort of dream that's always been inside of you, that's something we all have in common. And I'm hoping that I can encourage so many people to follow their dreams, no matter how old you are or how broken you think that dream may be."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish inspirebeautymore in commonburn injurieslocalish
LOCALISH
Secret code and a 6-week wait for this fried chicken in Queens
Jumbo Bagels taking over this New Jersey bagel shop
Dinosaurs come to life at Dino Safari
Trio of Black, female activists inspire change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer dies in apparent suicide at Lakeview police station
Family of mother, 10-year-old girl killed in fire suspect arson
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Slow down or pay up, new speeding fines now in effect
Chicago comedian, 'Windy City Live' contributor Erica Watson dies from COVID-19, family says
Black & Powerful: Louis Carr, BET
Show More
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
25 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
More CPS returns to in person learning
Disney Parks Blog shares first look at new Walt Disney World show
Carjackings drop in February
More TOP STORIES News