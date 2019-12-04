Camera Shop Has Served 120 Years of Photographers

The Central Camera store in downtown Chicago has become the heart of a photography community through 120 years of operation and three generations of family ownership.

Owner Don Flesch said Central Camera is more than just a successful boutique. It's a family legacy.


"I've waited on some people who knew grandpa, and he died in 1933," Flesch said. "Many customers come in second- and third-generations."

Flesch said his business has thrived as one of the only camera retail store options but he wishes that more stores had remained open.


"Camera business has shrunk the last number of years," Flesch said. "There used to be close to 11,000 retail camera stores in the United States. As of about last month, there's 206."
