North Korea & South Korea: Peace after a Pandemic?

NEW YORK -- Across the globe, nations are slowly recovering from the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.From international cooperation efforts to vaccine rollouts, a global effort seeks to protect citizens from the deadly virus.ABCs Michael Koenigs dives into how the global community is working together to overcome the pandemic, the new challenges facing diplomacy, and the future of peace between North and South Korea after some normalcy returns.At the PyeongChang Peace Forum, international experts and ambassadors discuss how the pandemic has kept many nations apart and the long-term efforts to bring nations closer together.