Cancer survivor in search of kidney match

Valparaiso, IN -- In 2013, Jeffrey Howard was diagnosed with liver cancer and was given about 17 months left to live. However, a nurse pushed for a liver transplant and Jeffrey is now cancer free! But the cancer treatments took a toll on his other organs and he is now in search of a kidney match. His family and friends have not been a match, so Jeffrey and his wife placed custom decals on their cars to spread the word. Those interested in finding out if they are a match for Jeffrey can visit Northwestern Medicine's website to fill out a questionnaire. If accepted, the process is paid for by Jeffrey's insurance. Jeffrey is still in search of a kidney for himself, but stresses the importance of being a living organ donor for others as well. For more on organ donation and ways to help Jeffrey, visit www.nm.org