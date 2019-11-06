'Carp Cowboys' Wrangle Invasive Flying Fish to Keep Them at Bay

Invasive Asian carp have presented a serious threat to the ecology of the Great Lakes for years. While the threat is still very real, the battle to keep them at bay has been largely successful, thanks in part to the "Carp Cowboys."

The 'Carp Cowboys' are working in the Illinois River to remove the invasive flying fish as a measure to protect the Great Lakes.

"We want to do something. Slow down the carp population, provide some time, make sure we have the best solutions," said Kevin Irons of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "I have to be really proud because this is exceeding our expectations."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Little Village paleta vendor who received $380K from GoFundMe campaign in 2016 dies
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Former LAPD chief to meet with mayor as CPD Supt. Johnson considers retirement
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Chicago's 2019 Christmas tree to come from Elgin front yard
Off-duty cop accused of slapping on-duty officer in the face Halloween night
Show More
Brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales to smuggle into Mexico, authorities say
VIDEO: ATM stolen from South Loop store
Man left for dead in Calif. street as dozens drive by after hit-and-run
Teen sentenced in Old Mill Creek attempted car theft that led to teen's death
More TOP STORIES News