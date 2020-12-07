localish

Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego bring hope to COVID survivors

LOS ANGELES -- Catholics are finding hope and reassurance ahead of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day honored on December 12.

Images of 'Guadalupe' and Saint Juan Diego are traveled throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties as part of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' annual pilgrimage.

"We are here at Maria Auxiliadora Parish. We have just welcomed Our Lady of Guadalupe and Juan Diego," said Yolanda Gonzalez, a parishioner in Lincoln Heights.

Gonzalez feels very happy and says these images bring her peace and hope for the future. Father Juan Ochoa of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church
says the theme of the 2020 pilgrimage is hope and they have specifically invited COVID-19 survivors and their families to come see the images in person.

Unfortunately, ten members of Gonzalez' family got the coronavirus. And sadly, she lost her mother and brother. She says the images have brought her spirits up and believes having faith is how her family and the community can move forward amid the pandemic.

For more information click HERE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcreligioncatholic churchall goodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Long Island dance school performs 'The Nutcracker' from a distance
SoCal entrepreneur designs socially-friendly mask
This startup is building robotic tractors!
These massive doughnuts on Long Island are worth the wait
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,691 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths reported
CTU files injunction in effort to halt plans to restart in-person
Brideside closes 2 Chicago stores; customers say dresses, refunds not given
Trump administration increases executions as presidency ends
1 shot on Bishop Ford on South Side
IL driver facilities to stay closed through early Jan.
40 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Supreme Court hears Nazi art case
Richton Park families displaced by apartment fire surprised with gift cards, clothing
LIVE: Preckwinkle announces extension for COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
Rudy Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID-19 test
Dollar Tree candles recalled over fire and burn hazards
More TOP STORIES News