Check out Austin's female-owned la Barbecue!

AUSTIN, Texas -- LeAnn Mueller, whose family is behind Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas, never planned on opening Austin's la Barbecue. LeAnn has a successful career as a music photographer, shooting icons like Jay-Z, Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, and Sheryl Crow, but she decided to open la Barbecue in 2012 as a tribute to her late father, Bobby. Currently located near Downtown Austin, LeAnn and her wife, Ali, treat customers to slow-smoked brisket, sandwiches, unique sides, and more. Customers like Justin Timberlake, Jay Z, and more have raved about their food, and it's their mission to show women belong in the male-dominated world of barbecue. You can visit la Barbecue's website at www.labarbecue.com, or follow them on social media @la_barbecue.
