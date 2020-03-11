Check out the items auctioned off from Frank Sinatra's Jersey Suite

Frank Sinatra's home at the Jersey Shore was filled with intricately designed furniture, ornate sculptures, and stunning art from around the world.

However, it's been locked away in the now-closed Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, formerly known as the Golden Nugget.


Until recently.

A South Jersey business, S&S Auction Inc., won their bid for the hotel time capsule.


And in late January, an auction was held that dispersed Sinatra's collection across multiple owners.

Some of the most sought-after items were a Longcase "Grandfather" clock, a pair of Malachite Obelisks, an Art Deco Style "Sunrise" Headboard for a king-size bed, and many chandeliers and artwork from within the hotel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentauctionlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Chicago-area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker provides update on COVID-19 in Illinois
WATCH: Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
8 Lombard schools closed Wednesday amid coronavirus concerns
US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as official warns of worse
Show More
Golden State Warriors to play at least one home game without fans
Willis Tower's name could be changing again
2 found dead at Lakeview bathhouse days apart: police
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his campaign
More TOP STORIES News