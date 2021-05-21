localish

Artist celebrates LA landmarks with his 'Small Scale' works

LOS ANGELES -- Local artist Kieran Wright has turned his love for Los Angeles landmarks into a new business, Small Scale LA.

"This all started at the beginning of the pandemic when I needed something to pass the time. Basically, I needed a new hobby. So, I thought I'd give making miniatures a go," said Wright.

Wright was working in airline marketing before the pandemic. But like many people, he was let go.

That's when he turned to watch YouTube videos to develop his newfound passion.

"A friend of mine suggested that I put pictures up on Instagram because, at that point, I was just really doing it for myself. So as soon as I put it on Instagram, it kind of went wild," he said.

Wright said his love of L.A. history and architecture inspires his work.
Report a correction or typo
