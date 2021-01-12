Check out this Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant

CHICAGO -- A Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant in Chicago's Ukrainian Village is continuing to feed those in need! TaKorea Cocina's owner Robert Magiet has provided food for individuals and families since the summer. In turn, the Magiet spearheaded West Town Feeds movement. Its goal is to provide 50 to 100 hot meals a day to neighbors experiencing homelessness. Many surrounding restaurants have collaborated with Magiet to provide meals for free. "Our goal is to continue to provide hot meals for many months, if not years, to come," said Magiet. Last week, Jason Vincent, owner of Giant in Logan Square, donated his food truck for a week to deliver hot foods to the homeless. Magiet and his team offer hot foods Tuesday through Sunday.