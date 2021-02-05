New Jersey teens look to raise global morale 1 cheer at a time with Project CheerUP!

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey -- In a year with so much heartbreak, so many are looking for a bright spot. And who better to offer a quick burst of cheer than cheerleaders?

That's the simple mission for a group of teenagers from New Jersey.

Friends Mackenzie Jennings, Sofia Cordaro, Alessia Velazquez and Ava Cassilli started Project CheerUP! at the beginning of the pandemic, with the goal of making videos with simple messages to boost morale.

What started in Bloomfield has expanded, and now, the guaranteed mood boosters are being sent around the country.

"We were all on lockdown and it canceled our cheer team, but we decided to keep cheering from our homes and put together small videos that we could send to family and friends to cheer them up," Jennings said.

The so-called "Cheergrams" caught on, with requests for birthdays, messages to health care workers, get well notes for people who were sick, or for anyone who just needed a little cheering up.

"We record them at our own house, so we are following the COVID guidelines," Cordaro said. "Put them together, and it comes out really nicely."

The cheering is infectious, and kids from all over began participating.

"They're requesting them and sending them to people they love, so it's really an honor how much they appreciate what we're doing," Jennings said.

Ten-year-old Nicolas Elfort is now a CheerUP! ambassador carrying the torch.

"It makes me happy, and it puts a smile on their face when they see it," Elfort said.

Aside from the grams, they've launched a non profit, and Project CheerUP!'s goal is to spread positivity through deeds and cheer.

"We hope to have cheer teams signed from all 50 states, so we can (go) global and do the unthinkable -- which is cheering up the world," ambassador Joelle Gonnella said.

And who could say no to that?

For more, visit ProjectCheerUP.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bloomfieldact of kindnessacts of kindnessbe localish new yorkonline chatall goodwabcteenagerteengood newssportslocalishbe kindbe localishall good newschoose kindnessfamilyteenagerscommunitytext messagescheerleading
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, Mayor Lightfoot send 'final offer' to CTU
Antioch teen accused in Kenosha shooting fires attorney who helped raise his bail
Deep freeze moves in, creating icy travel conditions
Chicago cop charged with attempted murder in off-duty shooting
Mother of newborn baby abandoned at Glenview rehab center arrested, police say
House passes amended budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
Show More
IL reports 3,660 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths
Plainfield man says scammer stole his unemployment benefits
Old Fashioned Donuts serving up glazed nirvana for nearly 50 years on South Side
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
More TOP STORIES News