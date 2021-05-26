localish food

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

By Amanda Brady
Cheesesteak Madness: Episode 4

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

The winner of the DEl/NJ district will move on to face Phil and Jim's in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness.

Meatheadz, Donkey's Place, Zoagies, and Scalessa's My Way Old School Italian Kitchen face off this week.

Who will come out victorious?
Related topics:
philadelphialocalish foodcheesesteakfoodwpvilocalish
