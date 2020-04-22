be localish los angeles

Chefs help feed unemployed restaurant workers during pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- Chefs are teaming up to provide free meals for Los Angeles area workers in the restaurant industry, many who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

"I used to work for a restaurant, mariscos (seafood), but unfortunately it closed down ... temporarily closed down," said Alberto Vargas, who is recently unemployed due to the pandemic. "It's going to get harder, but we have to deal with it," Vargas said.

The owner and chef of Gloria's Restaurant in the Huntington Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Juan San Juan, helped organize this event and said he hopes to make it a little better for those who recently lost their jobs in the service industry.

"I already lost one of my restaurants," said San Juan. "I had to close down there was no way I was going to recover from this. And we didn't think about our business ...all we thought about was how we can help."

San Juan teamed up with his group of restaurateur friends in Los Angeles County, among them celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez, to make this happen.

"Food is medicine," said Aaron Sanchez. "And we're trying to reinforce that idea right now in this scary time that we're living."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescoronavirus helpcoronaviruscooking chefcovid 19 pandemicbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
SoCal entrepreneur gives free meals and shoes to medical workers
Father and son making 3D masks
Photographer captures Angelenos sheltering-at-home
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's first COVID-19 antibody testing site opens in Lincoln Park
Illinois COVID-19 cases expected to peak in mid-May, Pritzker says
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
Cook County Jail officers sue for overtime spent sanitizing for COVID-19
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb gives update on Indiana's COVID-19 cases
Show More
COVID-19 antibody tests helpful if accurate: Chicago medical director
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
What to know about Illinois' 33,059 COVID-19 cases
City Council holds first virtual session; Brown confirmed as CPD supt.
Funeral held for 2nd CFD firefighter who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News