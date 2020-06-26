localish

Chicago chef finds ways to give back despite COVID-19 hit to food industry

CHICAGO -- Chicago restaurants may be weathering one of the toughest economic times in modern history but the chef and owner behind Parachute hasn't let the downturn stifle her "giving spirit."

"We've had a big hit in reduction of sales," Beverly Kim said. "We've had to go very lean on employees that we can have here."

So the restaurant decided to switch to offering family-style meals.

"Parachute's food doesn't do well in containers," Kim said. "We decided to flip our menu to a family style meal, something that is affordable and easier to carry out."

Along with keeping up her carry-out business, Kim is regularly donating meals to health care workers on the front lines at nearby Swedish Hospital.

She also packs produce boxes for senior citizens at the Hanul Family Alliance, a nonprofit that serves Korean immigrants in the Chicago area.

Kim, who burst onto Chicago's dining scene 5 years ago, said these regular drop-offs are about showing how "everyone can give in small ways."

"I don't have huge funds. What I could do is these small drop-offs. These little acts of kindness that feel good and give us purpose," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
avondalechicagocharityfoodcoronavirus chicagocoronavirusall goodhealth carerestaurantlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Restaurant known for street tacos, fajitas and giving spirit
Mural movement spreads messages of unity across Chicago
Dance instructor organizes a hip hop protest
This 'hot rod short bus' is breaking stereotypes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters reopen Friday
Multiple rounds of storms expected, possible severe weather Fri. night
WATCH LIVE: IL officials reveal charges in 'significant' gang investigation
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
Ind. woman charged after Art Institute lion statue vandalized with spray paint
Show More
6 injured after CTA bus crashes into building on NW Side
Bars to close again, according to new Gov. Abbott order
Confirmed coronavirus cases hit a new high in US
Driver's firework tossed back into car during CA protest - Video
Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Hot with evening storms, some strong
More TOP STORIES News