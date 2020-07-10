localish

Chicago community raises money for 85 year-old balloon vendor

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A community on Chicago's West Side has raised thousands of dollars for a veteran balloon vendor.

Don Jose has been selling balloons in Little Village for over 20 years.

He first came to the U.S. in the '50s and worked picking tomatoes, pears and other produce in fields. He did the work all for 16 cents an hour.

Don Jose said working hard is all he knows.

So it came as a surprise when Miguel Blancarte Jr, a site manager for the Chicago CORE COVID-19 testing facility in Little Village, helped raise over $5,000 for the 85-year-old.

Blancarte Jr. saw Don Jose on his route early in the morning. That's when Blancarte Jr. befriended the vendor and offered him a meal along with a COVID-19 test. He then posted about his experience, which is where the giving started.

"I received messages from friends saying, 'Hey we want to help him, can we send you some money to help him?'" Blancarte Jr. said.

Blancarte Jr. raised over $1,000 through PayPal donations, which were gifted to Don Jose two weeks ago.

A GoFundMe page was also created for Don Jose, which has raised over $5,000. Blancarte Jr. made Don Jose a beneficiary to that account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagoall goodcoronavirus testdonationslocalishwlsballoon
LOCALISH
Black-owned wine store features exotic wines on Long Island
See-through masks helping those with autism, hearing loss
Do magnetic eyelashes really work?
Ice cream shop keeps the jams playing through tough times
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot while driving crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway: CPD
Boy, 12, drowns at Marquette Beach in Gary
Young COVID-19 survivor returns home to dance with life again
Officials rule Robert Fuller death suicide
Man charged with murder for fatal shooting during riots, looting in May
Barber shop helps coworker who lost everything in house fire
IHSA revises Phase 4 guidelines for high school sports
Show More
Mobile bank apps can be vulnerable to thieves, hackers
Teen robbed at gunpoint selling water gets help from community
IL National Guard winds down service at COVID-19 testing sites
'Chance the Snapper': Where is he one year later?
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 1,018
More TOP STORIES News