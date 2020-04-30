localish

Chicago food trucks serve 1K meals for health care workers

CHICAGO -- Chicago food trucks are delivering over 1,000 meals for health care workers in the city.

The Chicago Food Truck Hub teamed up with GiveInKind, a Seattle-based platform that allows anyone to help others in need. They started an initiative called Feed the Front Lines, which fed over 10 hospitals in Chicago.

"We really wanted to think different about how we can contribute and leverage our partner network to provide good and in an impactful way in the community today," said Jamie Billow, CEO of Chicago Food Truck Hub.
Chicago Food Truck Hub has covered over 10 shifts and provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

They've also supported over 16 local restaurants.

The efforts are all possible thanks to financial sponsor Sobi Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomeal deliverycoronaviruscoronavirus chicagofood truckhospitalsall goodhealth carelocalish
LOCALISH
NJ family survives COVID-19, repays frontline workers with catering
TikTok challenge shines light on South Asian community during COVID-19 pandemic
Lake Bluff neighbors stay connected with Pledge of Allegiance
How to groom your pet at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CFD commander owns home that held packed house party, alderman says
IL stay-at-home order faces legal challenge as COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
With Illinois stay-at-home order changes coming Friday, La Grange businesses thank customers with parade
UIC surgery tech on verge of retirement dies from COVID-19
Michigan woman charged after Edens Expressway standoff
Show More
Woman hit in face by ball at Wrigley sues Cubs, MLB
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
What to know about Indiana's 17,835 COVID-19 cases
2 Ill. men face murder charges after woman's body found
Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown announce new CPD operation areas across city
More TOP STORIES News