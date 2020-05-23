Chicago man starts making face masks for kids after losing his job

By Yukare Nakayama
A Chicagoan is masking the void of face masks specifically made for children.

Andrew Smith started his business, Binky, after he saw the lack of availability of masks for children. Smith set out to fill that void last month after losing his job.

"I had just lost my job and I said I was going to go with it and kind of go all in and put in all my time in starting Binky and it's really taken off," he explained.

Binky offers family subscriptions, which sends families new masks every month. So far, Smith said Binky has sold over 1,000 masks and has donated that same amount.

Binky also has an educational component to it, which includes a pamphlet that explains why it is so important children wear their masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit binkymasks.com.
