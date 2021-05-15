localish

Grocery Run Club helps provide food, essentials to underserved Chicago communities

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago non-profit helps underserved communities

CHICAGO, Ill. -- A couple from Chicago created a non-profit called Grocery Run Club that is helping underserved neighborhoods on the South and West Side by providing food and essentials.

Lucia Angel and Jorge Saldarriaga are the founders and operators of the Grocery Run Club, a non-profit that started last July in the midst of the pandemic. The non-profit started as a result of the mass need for essentials and food in the South and West Side of Chicago.

"We saw this immense need and we felt a call to action saying I'm from this community I need to help my people," Angel said.

The couple said they have partnered up with several organizations, delivering fresh food and essentials to people in need almost every day.

On Friday, the non-profit collaborated with Dions Chicago Dream, another non-profit that works to ease the food disparity in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

The collaboration allowed both groups to stock up a community fridge in the Englewood community.

"There is definitely synergy between their mission and mine and also they have the integrity, the respect of each community because they are there every single day, every single week," said Dion Dawson, founder of Dions Chicago Dream.

For more information visit the Grocery Run Club website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodfeel goodlocalishwlsnon profit
LOCALISH
Chicago non-profit helps underserved communities
This art expo in Petaluma features 45 painted pianos
Harbes Family Farm offers barnyard adventures for kids of all ages
Artist pays tribute to Dodgers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Chicago cops shot in Lawndale
Boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel, search continues
Man killed in Marynook crash: police
Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on
Federal income tax filings and payments for individuals due Monday
How vaccinated Americans can still plan a memorable summer vacation
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
Show More
IL reports 1,248 COVID cases, 24 deaths
Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks
42 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Boy, 13, critically wounded in McKinley Park shooting
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
More TOP STORIES News