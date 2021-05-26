localish

Chicken sandwich battle has a new competitor, it started at a car wash

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicken sandwich and a car wash

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. -- Hawaiian Hot Chicken started as a pop-up restaurant at a car wash. But it didn't take long for the friends who ran it to realize they had something special. Lines, hours-long, quickly formed and they began to sell out. So they decided to open a brick and mortar restaurant and the lines kept forming.

"I would drive by it and the lines were always so long. So I said I bet it's really good. I have to try it," said Sabrina Berger, a local student at California State University, Northridge. "Out of all the other chicken sandwiches, this is the best I've had."

"The best part about it is you get that sweet from the King's Hawaiian bun and you get that spice from that tender," said Hrag Ganoumian, manager at Hawaiian Hot Chicken. "We have five different spice levels going from zero through 5, zero with no spice and 5 is crazy. I like to call it a challenge tender."

"I live all the way in Bell Gardens and I still drive all the way over here, so I can eat the food," said customer Hailie Ardon.

"We tried all the other chicken spots, didn't like it as much as this one. This is one is our number one," said regular customer Noe Ortega. "The spice and the chicken, the combo is a must."

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
@HawaiianHotChicken
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northridgekabclocalish foodfoodfast food restaurantcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Jake Borelli shares his "go to" LA hiking spots
LI family turn pandemic 'side hustle' into bread company
Chicken sandwich and a car wash
Escape reality at the Madcap Motel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northbrook police searching backyard for clues in 1982 cold case
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
IL reports 1,139 COVID-19 case, 27 deaths
Pride Parade returning to Chicago this year
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
Executive Producer Tony Shute looks back at career on final day at ABC 7
Show More
Chicago-area couple gets dream Navy Pier wedding, thanks to 'GMA'
Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth
Lori Vallow and husband indicted on murder charges in deaths of 2 kids
Kennedy blocked after FedEx truck rolls over, scattering packages
Auto Show to feature debut Ford outdoor experiences
More TOP STORIES News