ChiFresh Kitchen tackles unemployment, food disparity on South, West Side Chicago communities

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A food service company from the West Side of Chicago is helping feed communities in need while giving previously incarcerated black women and men the work opportunities!

ChiFresh Kitchen is breaking down barriers that cause food disparities by cooking and delivering fresh, healthy foods to organizations in and around the South and West Side of Chicago.

Most members of the ChiFresh Kitchen team have been previously incarcerated black women. Co-founder of the food service company, Camille Kerr, said the goal was to tackle both the issues of employment and food disparity in communities that lack those resources, especially during the pandemic.

"There is definitely a lot of food insecurity going on, a lot of ups and downs with peoples' finances and stuff like that. I think it's been a blessing for us to provide these meals to people throughout this time where people don't know where they'll get their next meal from," said Nayah Griffin, chef Consultant of ChiFresh.

On Thursday, the ChiFresh team cooked and delivered over 300 meals in both West and South side communities.

The team has been recognized for their efforts. The American Heart Association's Social Impact fund gave the team a $100,000 grant. Kerr saying the grant will go towards equipment which will help the team produce and work more efficiently in their new kitchen.
