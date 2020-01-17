Cop becomes superhero to disabled man in hospital

A real-life "Superman" came to the rescue of a disabled man after his bag was stolen at a local hospital. Ira Printz was in the hospital for six weeks, during that time his bag containing his favorite Superman t-shirt and cell phone was stolen. After his mom filed a police report, this officer showed up with a new phone and a new shirt. While the officer doesn't want any recognition, Printz would like to see him again. Ira is now doing well and he'd like to thank his real-life Superman!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm expected to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area Friday
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
Thrift shop with a mission: ELLAS helps Latina women in Pilsen get heatlh services for breast cancer
Freelance Wrestling will make your professional wrestling dreams come true
Chicago teen competes in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland
Metra cracks down on fare evasion
Show More
Cold deaths: 21 reported in Cook County this season
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
City leaders gather at annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast
Snow day deal: Busch Beer announces discounts for snow
Serial killer released from prison against advice of victim's family
More TOP STORIES News