WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE RADAR: Winter storm could bring several inches of snow, ice to Chicago
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Cop becomes superhero to disabled man in hospital
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
A real-life "Superman" came to the rescue of a disabled man after his bag was stolen at a local hospital.
WATCH: PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent
Ira Printz was in the hospital for six weeks, during that time his bag containing his favorite Superman t-shirt and cell phone was stolen.
Inside Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's speakeasy barbershop
After his mom filed a police report, this officer showed up with a new phone and a new shirt.
WATCH: More Philadelphia Localish videos
While the officer doesn't want any recognition, Printz would like to see him again. Ira is now doing well and he'd like to thank his real-life Superman!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all good
feel good
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm expected to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area Friday
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
Thrift shop with a mission: ELLAS helps Latina women in Pilsen get heatlh services for breast cancer
Freelance Wrestling will make your professional wrestling dreams come true
Chicago teen competes in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland
Metra cracks down on fare evasion
Show More
Cold deaths: 21 reported in Cook County this season
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
City leaders gather at annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast
Snow day deal: Busch Beer announces discounts for snow
Serial killer released from prison against advice of victim's family
More TOP STORIES News