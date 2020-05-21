Couple have the wedding they never expected due to the coronavirus pandemic

More and more couples are turning to alternative plans after their weddings have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Ashley and Matt Sharack decided to tie the knot in their front yard. Their original wedding date was April 25.

"We are excited to get a family started. So, we're just like, let's elope," said bride Ashley Sharack.

But not everything went according to plan.

"We just had everything shipped like rings, dresses. Nothing showed up," said Ashley.

"Everything that could go wrong just kept going wrong but we just kept going with it and it was really lovely," said groom Matt Sharack.

They had a few friends watching from a distance and more than 100 loved ones tuned in through Zoom.

"We're still getting messages from family members saying it was the best wedding they'd ever been to and they weren't even there," said Ashley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakekabcmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bars, restaurants can reopen outdoor dining in Phase 3 of reopening, Pritzker says
Chicago restaurants won't be ready for outdoor dining by May 29: mayor
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Nurse leaves home, joins fight in epicenter of an outbreak
Strategies to nail any at-home interview
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
FDA posts online list of unvetted COVID-19 antibody tests
Show More
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Pedestrian killed in Wheeling crash ID'd as Chicago man
Gym teacher's burpee challenge keeps students active at home
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 487, cases top 13K
More TOP STORIES News