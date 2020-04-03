coronavirus pandemic

Here and Now bar in DTLA pivots to delivery and takeout

Despite her struggling business, Meade is keeping her staff and other hospitality workers a priority by partnering with alcohol brands like Pernod Ricard and Mulholland Distillery, who are offering to fund free meals for hospitality workers.

"That ends up helping us put money to help pay for our staff, and to keep us open one more day," Meade said. "Yesterday ten hospitality workers got a free dinner."

Meade's concern for her staff is evident: "I don't have the funds to just give them money, so trying to find every little way of trying to find you a place, a home, and keep you ok."

Here and Now is open for take-out and delivery by calling directly or ordering through the Postmates app.
Here and Now
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Suite N

Downtown Los Angeles
213.262.9291

@hereandnowdtla
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbarmore in commoncoronavirussocal strongcoronavirus pandemiclocalishcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital
Schaumburg neighbors help toddler celebrate golden birthday
Chicago police officer dies from COVID-19
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from jail due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
'90% chance of hope': Arlington Heights couple recovers from coronavirus
Keeping the faith in time of coronavirus crisis
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Corona beer stops production due to pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Rush Hospital ICU doctor describes hospital's fight against COVID-19
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
CPD officer's COVID-19 death considered in-line-of-duty, Supt. Beck says
How to make face masks from materials found at home
More TOP STORIES News