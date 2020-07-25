localish

COVID-19 nurse marries in emotional hospital ceremony

KATY, TX -- Jorden Wilson didn't hesitate to volunteer to work in the Highly Infectious Disease Unit at Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital in Katy, Texas when the opportunity arose in March. The nurse has helped people for more than a decade and knew she could make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it came with a sacrifice. Wilson and her fiancé Randy were supposed to get married in May in Las Vegas. But they soon realized they wouldn't be able to travel for the ceremony, they canceled everything and just hoped they could get married soon. Wilson's colleagues heard she had to cancel their wedding, and decided to put together a ceremony for her in the hospital's garden.
