Customer Buys Single Donut for $1k With Stimulus Check Money
Arlington, Ohio -- "I was crying, we were just so touched." Emilie Smith, a worker at the Tremont Goodie Shop in Arlington, Ohio, was absolutely blown away by the generosity of one of her longtime customers, who bought a single donut for $1,000 from his stimulus check to help the bakery during the coronavirus pandemic. To make your own order, visit http://www.theoriginalgoodieshop.com.
