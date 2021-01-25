localish

DePaul Art Museum highlights Latinx artists in new exhibition

By Yukare Nakayama
A new exhibit in Chicago's Lincoln Park area features over 30 Latinx artists from the Chicagoland area and beyond!

The LatinXAmerican exhibition at DePaul University's Art Museum is displaying artwork from Latinx artists from the city of Chicago and beyond.


The exhibition is designed to increase the visibility of Latinx artists and voices in museums.

Laura-Caroline de Lara, interim director of the museum, said the exhibit is in efforts to build towards equity.

"These are voices that we thought were very important to showcase," de Lara said.


The exhibit is a part of DePaul Art Museum's three-year Latinx initiative.

The exhibition is easily accessible and COVID-19 safe with their virtual experience, de Lara said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkartlatinomuseumsmuseum exhibitlocalishwlssecretly awesomehispanic
LOCALISH
Walk and Talk therapist takes mental health help outdoors
Chicago's Shedd Penguins famous for their field trips
First Deaf and hard of hearing cafe opens in NJ
Teen creates crafts program for kids in homeless shelters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Get ready to shovel: heavy snow is heading this way
3.2M in Illinois now eligible for COVID vaccine
CPS battle over return in-person learning rages on
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
Fr. Pfleger faces 2nd sex abuse allegation, Archdiocese of Chicago confirms
First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House
Show More
Pregnant woman among 5 fatally shot in Indianapolis 'mass murder'
CDC: Only 10 of 4M with Moderna vaccine had severe allergic reaction
27 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence
Chicago Weather: Heavy snow starting Monday afternoon
Chicago Bears surprise local health care workers with Super Bowl tickets
More TOP STORIES News