Disabilty Is No Obstacle For Adaptive Climbing Group

The Adaptive Climbing Group is helping individuals with disabilities reach new heights --- literally!

Members are challenged to climb based on their existing abilities and form new friendships in the process.

"We want to help them become better climbers," said coordinator/trainer Al Schiewe, adding that members have gone on to national competitions and world championships.

Climber Jack Whalen has cerebral palsy and is the youngest member of their national team. He's been climbing with the group since he was 10 years old.

"I feel like it's definitely helped me with confidence," he said. "For my disability, I've always known that there were people who have had it harder than me in life and just to see them prosper so well is so nice."
